New Delhi: On his arrival for the historic opening of the Kartarpur corridor on Saturday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed his hopes that the relationship between India and Pakistan would improve enormously as a result of this. PM Modi was seen greeting Manmohan Singh at the inauguration ceremony.

The first batch of pilgrims includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Navjot Singh Sidhu. SGPC members and all the 117 MLAs and MPs from Punjab including ministers are also part of the ‘jatha’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor with the first batch of around 500 pilgrims leaving for the revered Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister inaugurated passenger terminal building, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims got a clearance to travel through the newly-built 4.5 km-long Corridor.

“Visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib will become easy now,” Modi said at the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration event here before opening the Integrated Check Post for the corridor that connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district with the historic Kartarpur Sahab Gurdwara across the border in Pakistan.