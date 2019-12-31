New Delhi: On New Year’s Eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of the country and expressed hope that the year 2020 will be a year to mark the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of its citizens.

PM Modi said this while responding to a tweet which posted a song wrapping up the achievements of the Modi government in the past year.

“2019 was an amazing year for India. We changed things that we thought could never change. We achieved things which we never thought were possible. Here is a small recap… Hope you like it @narendramodi ji,” said the NaMo 2.0 Twitter handle.

In the tweet, PM Modi noted the video as a ‘lovely compilation’. He in the tweet said the video covers quite a lot of the progress the government achieved in 2019.

“Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians,” PM Modi said in the tweet.

(With inputs from ANI)