Horoscope Today, April 13, 2023: Business Problems Will Be Less For Aquarius; Gemini Will Get Benefits In Job

Horoscope Today, April 13, 2023: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Published: April 13, 2023 5:00 AM IST

By Sankunni K | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Horoscope Today, April 13, Thursday: Check what’s in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries– Business tension will end by the afternoon. Do not invest in the share market. New work will be less profitable.
Lucky color- carrot

Taurus– Invest in new work very carefully. May see a friend in the evening. Avoid controversy today.
Lucky color- orange

Gemini– Will get the blessings of elders. Success will bring happiness to the family. There will be a lot of benefits to the job.
Lucky color- blue

Cancer– Job change will be beneficial. The dream of buying a vehicle will come true. Lent money is likely to be returned.
Lucky color- sky blue

Leo– Will get the good news about the job by evening. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will get successful.
Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Do your work responsibly. Avoid facial injury. Respecting relatives will be better.
Lucky color- pink

Libra- Will face a delay in starting new work. Child’s health will improve. Do not cause unnecessary disputes in the family.
Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Foreign journey can be postponed. There will be profit in business till afternoon. Control your temper.
Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- The workload will lighten. Students will be successful in learning. Money expenditure may increase more than before.
Lucky color- carrot

Capricorn- Avoid family disputes. The advice of friends will work. Don’t let your relationships get sour.
Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Do not lend money to anyone. Business problems will be less than before. The spouse’s health will be bad.
Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Touch the feet of your elders in the morning. Drive your vehicle carefully. There will be sweetness in friendship.
Lucky color- yellow

