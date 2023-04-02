Horoscope Today, April 2 2023: Aries Must Help a Friend, Gemini Should Focus on Studies

Horoscope Today, April 2 2023: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Aries- Father’s health will be bad. Do not hesitate to act. Help your friend in need.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- Do not take any decision in anger. There can be separation from brother. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Students must focus on their studies. New opportunity will come. There will be profit in business.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- New property will be beneficial. Keep trying to get a job. Try to persuade a friend.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- May go on a long journey. Success in love is predicted. Control your anger.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- A wave of happiness will be there in life. Will have a child. Money spent will be less.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Will get some good news by evening. Help a relative at home. Donate ghee to needy people.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. Job may be in trouble. Don’t disrespect elders.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- There will be promotion in the job. Take advice from your elders. May buy a vehicle soon.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Will have a nice day. Gotta concentrate on your work.

Pending work will be completed.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Child’s health will be a cause of worry. Drive carefully.

Day will continue to be hectic.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Don’t get angry unnecessarily. There will be auspicious work in the family. Monetary benefit will be there.

Lucky color- golden

