Horoscope Today, May 31, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favor? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: The Aries may encounter someone they don't like at all. To avoid future problems, they must be extremely patient and courteous. Those working for the government should expect to be given more responsibility.

Taurus: Academics are not a concern for Taurus people, as pupils who take any kind of test or exam are likely to do exceptionally well. They can have a good time with their buddies.

Gemini: The Gemini people may have to make a difficult decision regarding their children’s schooling. Their decision may not be popular with family members, including their spouse, but it is in the best interests of the child in the long run.

Cancer: People born under the sign of Cancer are likely to excel in business if they can overcome their laziness. They must be vigilant in order to make quick decisions whenever and wherever they are required.

Leo: The Leos may be disappointed at the conclusion of the day because they are worried about losing a valued possession. Those who are travelling should exercise additional caution because their bags may become missing.

Virgo: The Virgos may receive information about inheriting ancestral property. They benefit greatly from the time between evening and night, and those looking to make a commercial deal should take advantage of it.

Libra: At work, some Libras would get into a heated argument with their supervisors. While they may believe they have put their chances in jeopardy, their good intentions and loyalty will work in their favour.

Scorpio: Today, Scorpios will be quiet and reserved, preferring to keep their lips shut throughout the day. It would be difficult to get their attention at home or at work.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians may discover a new source of revenue. They would continue to be fortunate, and they would be able to finish all of their outstanding responsibilities. Students would be given options to pursue higher education.

Capricorn: Today, Capricorns would be surrounded by their in-laws, who might also provide financial assistance. While the health of one’s spouse may be a source of concern, there are no big roadblocks in the way.

Aquarius: People born under the sign of Aquarius will have a good day at work and at home. Some of these individuals would go out of their way to assist friends who are in need.

Pisces: Those born under the sign of Pisces who want to invest in real estate should do so today. Many people born under this sign prefer to watch a lot of television or go for a long drive.