‘I have been horrified’: Hillary Clinton breaks silence on Epstein files; here’s what she said

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was scheduled to give closed-door testimony on Thursday, February 26, 2026, before a congressional panel examining matters related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The hearing comes as Republicans aligned with President Donald Trump intensify scrutiny of one of his longstanding political opponents.
As mentioned earlier, Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, has stated that she does not recall ever meeting Epstein and maintains that she has no direct knowledge of his criminal conduct.
Initially, Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, declined to appear before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee. However, they later agreed to testify.
Who was Jeffrey Epstein and why is he in news?
Jeffrey Edward Epstein was an American financier and child sex offender who died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking. For a context, Epstein is in the news because of ongoing investigations and political scrutiny over his sex-trafficking crimes and his connections to powerful public figures.