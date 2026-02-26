Home

‘I have been horrified’: Hillary Clinton breaks silence on Epstein files; here’s what she said

Hillary Clinton has accused the Republican-led panel of trying to shift the focus away from Trump's ties to Epstein files.

Hillary Clinton breaks silence on Epstein files: In a big development after the Epstein files shocked the world, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told US House lawmakers that she did not know of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein or his ex-associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes. Accusing the Republican-led panel of trying to shift the focus away from US President Donald Trump’s ties to Epstein, the Former US Secretary of State said that she does not ever recall ⁠meeting Epstein and has no personal knowledge of his crimes. Here are all the details you need to know about what former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has said in her first Epstein congressional inquiry summon.

What Hillary Clinton told US House lawmakers about Epstein files?

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein,” Hillary Clinton said in an opening statement she shared on social media.

“If this Committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files,” Hilary Clinton said in the statement.

Why is Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton giving closed-door testimony?

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was scheduled to give closed-door testimony on Thursday, February 26, 2026, before a congressional panel examining matters related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The hearing comes as Republicans aligned with President Donald Trump intensify scrutiny of one of his longstanding political opponents. Add India.com as a Preferred Source As mentioned earlier, Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, has stated that she does not recall ever meeting Epstein and maintains that she has no direct knowledge of his criminal conduct. Initially, Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, declined to appear before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee. However, they later agreed to testify. Who was Jeffrey Epstein and why is he in news? Jeffrey Edward Epstein was an American financier and child sex offender who died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking. For a context, Epstein is in the news because of ongoing investigations and political scrutiny over his sex-trafficking crimes and his connections to powerful public figures.

