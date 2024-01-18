Home

Hospital In Karnataka Announces Free Delivery Of Newborn Babies Till January 22

The Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara (JSS) Hospital in Vijayapura District of Karnataka has announced that it will provide free deliveries of newborn babies from January 18th to 22nd to mark the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

New Delhi: The Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara (JSS) Hospital in Vijayapura District of Karnataka on Thursday announced that it will be providing free deliveries of newborn babies at its facility from 18th January to 22nd January to mark the celebration of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Contribution to a Significant Manner

The decision was announced by the ‘Shri Siddeshwar Loka Kalyana Charitable trust’ which is responsible for facilitating the functioning of the JSS Super Specialty Hospital.

An Official of the hospital informed PTI, that starting from today, all the deliveries that will take place in our hospital will be free till January 22 to embark the celebration of ‘Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha’ that will be held in Ayodhya. He also said that, it is a grand occasion and we wanted to contribute in it in a significant manner. So we decided that all the deliveries that will take place in this specific time period wil be done free of cost.

“Today, so far we have successfully performed seven deliveries which were free of cost”, he added.

Support From Political Leaders

MLA from Vijayapura Region Basangouda Patil has extended his support towards this initiative by mentioning it as,”Ayodhya Celebration”.

MLA Basangouda Patil said on X,”If a delivery takes place at JSS hospital between January 18, 2024 and January 22, 2024, then the male child born at the hospital will be considered as a form of Shri Ram and the new born female child will be considered as a form of Maa Sita. The delivery will be done free of cost. Jai Shri Ram”.

(With Inputs From PTI)

