Alappuzha: With active cases on the decline, reports suggest that Kerala's coronavirus curve has started to flatten and all this was possible due to contact tracing and strict implementation of social distancing norms. However, the state is not taking any chances and is prepared for all unforeseeable situations.

In case the need arises, the government has decided to convert Alappuzha's famous houseboats into isolation wards.

Reportedly, the health department and district administration have made all arrangements to convert around 2,000 rooms of houseboats in Alappuzha into isolation rooms, in the event of a Covid-19 emergency.

Talking about the arrangements, Alappuzha District Collector M Anjana said, “The Alappuzha model of handling COVID-19 has been one of preparedness and prevention. In the first phase we did this successfully, but in the second phase we propose to have a different strategy. Though our numbers are comparatively less, we need to augment our isolation facilities.”

“We have sufficient number of facilities but in the process of augmenting the facilities we have had extensive discussions with the houseboat owners’ association. All the houseboat owners agree with the proposal and are willing to support the district administration in this respect,” she added.

A Anaz, secretary, Alappuzha House Boat Owners’ Samithi also informed that boat owners have already sent a letter to the Chief minister indicating their willingness to hand over their houseboats so they can be turned into isolation rooms.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 387 COVID-19 cases in Kerala, including 211 cured/discharged/migrated and three deaths.