How Iran’s potential collapse could be a major strategic boost for Erdogan’s Turkey, Pakistan’s friend can now…

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Turkey will see a massive growth opportunity with Iran's downfall in global politics. Scroll down to know more.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Iran-Israel conflict: In a shocking global development, a sudden war has erupted in the Middle East between the United States, Israel and Iran after massive joint strikes on Iranian territory conducted by the US and Israeli forces. Described by US officials as Operation Epic Fury, the campaign began with coordinated air and missile attacks across Iran the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several senior military commanders during these strikes have been confirmed by the Iranian state media. As a result of the massive attacks, Iran has declared mourning and vowed severe retaliation, with attacks reported on US bases and Israeli territory in response, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

How is the situation in Middle East changing?

Therefore, in such a global scenario with much of Iran’s governing leadership killed, the country’s political structure is in flux. Also, the military power of the Islamic nation has suffered a significant setbacks. Notably, this sudden weakening of Iran has shaken the balance in Middle Eastern geopolitics, leading to a shift in power balance of the Middle East. Consequently, as the role of Iran diminishes in the region, neighboring powers including Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey will see a massive growth opportunity.

How is Turkey gaining from Iran’s decline?

The recent shift in middle east politics has opened major opportunities for Turkey as it has been expanding its influence across Africa, with trade between Turkey and African states topping about $37 billion in 2024 and expected to grow further in 2025.

At the same time, the Organization of Turkic States, which includes Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, is focusing on strengthening transport and trade connections, such as the Middle Corridor linking China to Europe through Central Asia and Turkey.

Moreover, a weaker Iran could reduce barriers on these routes and help Turkey increase its regional strategic role.

How are UAE, Jordan reacting to Iran’s targeting of Arab territories?

In a significant development amid the war in Middle east, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and Jordan have summoned the Iranian envoys in their respective capitals to deliver strong protests against recent attacks targeting their territories. As per a report carried by IANS news agency, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and Jordan condemned the actions of Iran as flagrant violations of sovereignty and international law.

According to a statement posted on X, the Ministry said the attacks targeted Jordanian territories and those of brotherly Arab countries, “condemning them as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and the sovereignty of Arab countries, a blatant breach of the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter, and a rejected escalation that threatens the safety of citizens and regional and international security and stability.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.