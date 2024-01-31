Home

How NDMC Readies New Delhi Before Republic Day Celebrations. Council Chairman Shares Key Details

New Delhi: Every year, on 26 January, the entire nation celebrates Republic Day to celebrate and honour the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. Although each state conducts a slew of events to mark this historic day, the main program takes place in New Delhi where the President of India presides over the Parade at the Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath. Before January 26, the capital city goes into a complete makeover. The streets are decorated with a variety of colourful flowers, multi-coloured lights are put up on important buildings, structures, and offices, traffic arrangements are put in place, and security gets beefed up, among other activities.

Many agencies work diligently to make sure that the event is presented with the fullest beauty, grace, and elegance. One of these agencies that works round-the-clock for the purpose is the dedicated, hardworking team of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) workers with a proven track record.

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman Amit Yadav talks about the various departments that work relentlessly during the entire celebration period. He lists the steps NDMC takes for the successful conduct of the Republic Day parade and associated programmes. Mr. Yadav also shared the following information about the entire preparation.

Participating Departments of NDMC are as follows:

Public Health Department:

• A team of around 150 workers were deployed around Kartavya Path and surrounding area for cleaning, sweeping and removal of garbage. The workers were on continuous duty from morning 25.01.2024 to 26.01.2024 afternoon.

• Sanitation team was provided special uniform for their identity, uniformity and protection from harsh weather. They were also provided food and lodging from 25th to 26th January 2024.

• Two teams having 8 dog catchers were deployed in two shifts for control of stray dogs menace

• A team of 4 monkey repeller was deployed for monkey scaring and repelling.

• Anti mosquito drive such as fogging and breeding checking of larva was being done regularly around Kartavya Path since last 15 days.

• The work of public work department continued after culmination of Republic day parade with sanitation work being carried out to remove all the litter.

• 7 Littering Challan were done at Man Singh road on unauthorized hawkers

Swachhata:

• 285 Portable single units, 111 Urinals. 40 Washbasins, 15

Mobile Toilet Vans, 2 Luxury Vans were provided on the both side of the Kartavya Path and all connecting roads Man Singh road, Janpath Road, Akbar Road, Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Ashoka Road, C- Hexagon, Shahjahan Road, Pandara Road, Dara sikoh road and Vijay Chowk for used by Dignitaries, Guests and Personnel deployed. Cleaning Personnel were also deployed for its cleanliness and upkeep.

• Special cleaning through mechanical road sweeper were being done in two shifts through mechanical road sweeper on all connecting roads like Janpath, Man singh Road, C-Hexagon, KG Marg, Copernicus Marg, Tilak Marg, Purana Qila Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Shahjahan Road, Akbar Road and Ashoka Road.

Electric Department

No festival or any event completed successfully without Electricity as every instrument loudspeaker, screens, computers, cooling and heating system etc. needs electricity to run.

Thus, for its successful celebration NDMC Electrical Department also took various steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply and depute staff at 33KV, 11 KV and 415 V voltage level at various Electric substation across NDMC area. Continuous monitoring of entire electrical network of NDMC area was done through system control and the coordinators were in continuous touch with Delhi Transco Ltd. through Hotline to ensure availability of uninterrupted power to NDMC area.

To add colors in the celebration NDMC headquarter along with Connaught Place area was lit with TriColor Lighting. Three big screens at Khan Market and Connaught Place were also under Electricity department.

Horticulture Department

National Event: 75th Republic Day Celebration

On the occasion of the national event for Republic Day Celebration, Horticulture Department of NDMC has prepared floral boards and fountains on the eve of Republic Day. The floral boards were prepared on the theme of flying planes, India Gate, Constitution of India with message of Happy Republic Day. The Flower boards were displayed at Palika Kendra, C Hexagon, 11 Murti, Shanti Path, Sardar Patel Marg and on various Roundabouts like Mandi House, Rafi Marg, RML Hospital, VP House, Sunehri Bagh, Kautilya Marg, Teen Murti, PM House etc.

The Roundabout i.e. Parliament House, Sunheri Bagh, Teen Murti, PM House, Kautilya Marg and Panchsheel Marg were also decorated with flower fountains. The displayed flower boards became the selfie points and centre of attraction for the visiting public.

(A) Floral Boards

(B) Floral Fountains

