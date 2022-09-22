New Delhi: Pune-born Neha Narkhede, co-Founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, has made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. The 37-year-old Indian-American has been named the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur on the list of wealthy individuals. Her wealth is estimated at Rs 4,700 crore and she is ranked 336 in the IIFL Hurun India Rich List.Also Read - Pune's Self-Made Entrepreneur Neha Narkhede Makes It To India's Rich List With Net Worth Of Rs 13,380 Crore

Who is Neha Narkhede?

Narkhede was born in Pune.

She got her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from University of Pune and Masters in Technology from Georgia Tech.

She joined Oracle and then LinkedIn where she and her colleagues Jun Rao and Jay Kreps set up open source platform Apache Kafka.

In an interview, she said that she migrated to US to have a career in technology.

Narkhede was ranked 57 in America’s Richest Self-Made Women list 2022 compiled by Forbes.

She was also named one of the World’s Top 50 Women in Tech by Forbes in 2018.

How Narkhede Made it to The India’s Rich List?