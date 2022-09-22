New Delhi: Pune-born Neha Narkhede, co-Founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, has made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. The 37-year-old Indian-American has been named the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur on the list of wealthy individuals. Her wealth is estimated at Rs 4,700 crore and she is ranked 336 in the IIFL Hurun India Rich List.Also Read - Pune's Self-Made Entrepreneur Neha Narkhede Makes It To India's Rich List With Net Worth Of Rs 13,380 Crore
Who is Neha Narkhede?
- Narkhede was born in Pune.
- She got her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from University of Pune and Masters in Technology from Georgia Tech.
- She joined Oracle and then LinkedIn where she and her colleagues Jun Rao and Jay Kreps set up open source platform Apache Kafka.
- In an interview, she said that she migrated to US to have a career in technology.
- Narkhede was ranked 57 in America’s Richest Self-Made Women list 2022 compiled by Forbes.
- She was also named one of the World’s Top 50 Women in Tech by Forbes in 2018.
How Narkhede Made it to The India’s Rich List?
Also Read - 19-year-old Stanford University Dropout Becomes Youngest Indian With Rs 1,000 Crore Personal Wealth Also Read - Nykaa's Falguni Nayar Surpasses Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw To Become Richest Woman In India
- In 2014, Narkhede and her colleagues —Jun Rao and Jay Kreps decided to start Confluent with Narkhede as the Chief Technology Officer and later as the Chief Product Officer.
- She is now on the company’s board.
- The company went public in 2021 at $9.1 billion valuation, as per Forbes.