New Delhi: Pune-born Neha Narkhede, co-Founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, has made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. The 37-year-old Indian-American has been named the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur on the list of wealthy individuals. Her wealth is estimated at Rs 4,700 crore and she is ranked 336 in the IIFL Hurun India Rich List.Also Read - Pune's Self-Made Entrepreneur Neha Narkhede Makes It To India's Rich List With Net Worth Of Rs 13,380 Crore

Who is Neha Narkhede? 

  • Narkhede was born in Pune.
  • She got her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from University of Pune and Masters in Technology from Georgia Tech.
  • She joined Oracle and then LinkedIn where she and her colleagues Jun Rao and Jay Kreps set up open source platform Apache Kafka.
  • In an interview, she said that she migrated to US to have a career in technology.
  • Narkhede was ranked 57 in America’s Richest Self-Made Women list 2022 compiled by Forbes.
  • She was also named one of the World’s Top 50 Women in Tech by Forbes in 2018.

How Narkhede Made it to The India’s Rich List? 

  • In 2014,  Narkhede and her colleagues —Jun Rao and Jay Kreps decided to start Confluent with Narkhede as the Chief Technology Officer and later as the Chief Product Officer.
  • She is now on the company’s board.
  • The company went public in 2021 at $9.1 billion valuation, as per Forbes.
Also Read - 19-year-old Stanford University Dropout Becomes Youngest Indian With Rs 1,000 Crore Personal Wealth

Also Read - Nykaa's Falguni Nayar Surpasses Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw To Become Richest Woman In India