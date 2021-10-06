New Delhi: When India was battling the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), a leading media and entertainment powerhouse emerged as hope to the country. India’s public health system was on the verge of collapse as hospitals in half the states were struggling to cope with shortages of empty hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators. At that testing time, Zee came into the picture and saved the boat.Also Read - Dubai Expo 2020 Will Showcase India's Superpower to the Entire World: Piyush Goyal

As a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Puneet Goenka-led group donated over 200 ambulances, 40,000 personal protective equipment kits across the country. Notably, Zee had announced the national level CSR drive to enhance country’s healthcare infrastructure. In accordance with its policy, the company had decided to support state governments and local governing bodies. Also Read - Zee News Is The Most Coveted And Trusted Hindi News Channel

20 ambulances, 4000 PPE kits to Rajasthan govt to fight against COVID-19 Also Read - ZEE Rajasthan, The No.1 Choice Of Rajasthan, Relaunches In A New And Fresh Look

To help fight the COVID-19 outbreak, the media organisation had provided 20 ambulances and 4000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Rajasthan government. The ambulances were flagged off by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from his residence last year. CM Gehlot had expressed gratitude towards ZEE for the contribution.

46 ambulances and 50 high flow heated respiratory humidifiers to BMC

Besides, it had also donated 46 ambulances and 50 high flow heated respiratory humidifiers to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). For the unversed, Maharashtra was the worst-affected state in India’s COVID outbreak.

150,000 daily meals to migrant workers

Zee had also provided 150,000 daily meals to migrants and daily wage earners, leveraging its partnership with a non profit organisation, the Akshaya Patra Foundation. The company had used its sanctioned CSR budget to provide the essentials to the migrant workers who were hit hard during the crisis.

“Zee is committed to providing strong support to the Telangana Government in its fight against Covid-19, with a key focus on strengthening the overall healthcare infrastructure. We sincerely hope that the donated healthcare requirements will further enable the state to address the challenges faced due to the ongoing pandemic and strengthen its overall healthcare ecosystem”, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Zee had said then.

Apart from that, Zee had also extended financial support to more than 5,000 daily wage earners working directly or indirectly with the company.

Now with the ZEEL-SONY mega-merger announcement, we expect the organisation to continue the philanthropic activities for the welfare of society and nation-building.

ZEE-Sony Mega-Merger

The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) present and voting in its board meeting held on 21st September 2021, unanimously provided in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and ZEEL. The Board had concluded that the merger will be in the best interest of all the shareholders and stakeholders.