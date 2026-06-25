Huge relief for senior citizens: RBI modifies pension rules regarding excess credits and deductions

It has often been observed that pensioners remained unaware of such deductions until they checked their passbooks and discovered that the bank had deducted a lump sum for that period.

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New Delhi: Providing relief to senior citizens, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended the rules regarding their pensions. We all know that after retirement, senior citizens rely on their monthly pension to meet expenses ranging from medication to daily necessities. Often, due to technical glitches, banks inadvertently credit excess funds to pensioners’ accounts. Later, they deduct a large lump sum without prior notice or intimation. This creates difficulties for senior citizens in planning their finances. Addressing this issue, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that banks can no longer deduct money from senior citizens’ pension accounts without prior notice.

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What Is The New RBI Rule?

The new RBI guidelines state that no bank in the country can abruptly recover excess payments made to a government pension holder’s account. If a bank believes it has transferred excess pension funds to a pensioner, it must issue an advance notice before attempting recovery. Essentially, banks are now required to upgrade their systems regarding pension management.

Full Details Must Accompany The Notice

Merely issuing a notice is insufficient; under the new rules, banks must explain why and when the excess payment occurred. Furthermore, banks must provide pensioners with a detailed calculation sheet to substantiate their claim. Additionally, banks must inform pensioners of their recovery plan—specifying the timeline and installments for recovering the excess amount—thereby enabling senior citizens to manage their accounts effectively.

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Major Relief For Senior Citizens

It has often been observed that pensioners remained unaware of such deductions until they checked their passbooks and discovered that the bank had deducted a lump sum for that period. The RBI’s decision will not only curb arbitrary actions by banks but also empower senior citizens to cross-verify the information provided by the banks.