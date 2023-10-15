Home

Husband Secretly Recording Wife’s Phone Conversation Violates Her Privacy: Chhattisgarh High Court

The Chhattisgarh High Court overturned a family court's order and ruled that recording a mobile phone conversation of a person without his/her knowledge was a violation of privacy.

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Saturday stated that secretly recording phone conversation of a person without his/her knowledge is a violation of the right to privacy which falls under Article 21. As a result, the court has overturned a family court’s decision. The Court noted that the husband’s act of recording his wife’s phone conversations without her consent is a breach of her right to privacy and the right of the petitioner guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The HC ruled it while hearing a petition filed by a woman challenging a family court’s decision to grant her husband’s application in an ongoing maintenance case pending since 2019. The 38-year-old woman had moved the application for a grant of maintenance from her 44-year-old husband in the family court in Mahasamund district.

