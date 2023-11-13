Home

6 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least six people were killed and three were injured after a fire broke out in a godown situated within an apartment complex in Hyderabad’s Bazarghat on Monday, ANI reported, citing DCP Venkateshwar Rao of the Central Zone.

#WATCH | Six people have died in a fire at a godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad, says DCP Venkateshwar Rao Central Zone. pic.twitter.com/sXepmTPB2f — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

Among the deceased persons, four were men and two were women, Time Now reported. A police team and fire officials are currently at the scene. Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

Several fire-related incidents were reported across India on the occasion of Diwali this Sunday. However, there have been no reports of casualties in these incidents so far. In the national capital, amid the grand festival celebrations, the firefighting services responded to a call reporting a massive fire outbreak at a market in the Tilak Nagar area. Two fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the spot successfully bringing the flames under control. Despite the incident occurring in a crowded area, no one got injured in the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi | A massive fire broke out in the market area of Tilak Nagar earlier this evening. With the help of around two fire tenders at the spot, the fire was brought under control. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/ql1U3EpE2L — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Notably, a total of 208 fire-related calls, including 22 firecracker-related calls, were received yesterday in the national capital.

#WATCH | On fire-related calls on Diwali in Delhi, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services says, “No casualty was reported in any fire incident on this Diwali. A total of 208 fire-related calls including 22 firecrackers-related calls were received yesterday. Only one major… pic.twitter.com/FQES8rsQVl — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023



Uttar Pradesh

A fire broke out in a few shops in Ghaziabad’s Royal Tower Market area on the night of Diwali. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hours of effort. No casualties were reported.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, firefighters broke the locks of the shops to douse the fire. “Since the shops were locked outside, the firefighting operation became difficult. So, the locks were broken down, doors were opened, and fire was completely doused,” he said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out in a few shops in Royal Tower Market of Ghaziabad earlier tonight. Three fire tenders doused the fire later. No casualties or injuries reported. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar says, “…Since the shops were locked were outside the… pic.twitter.com/RhoVr5eekG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023

Maharashtra

A godown in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune City was gutted in fire on Sunday night. Firefighters brought the flames under control later.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a godown in Shukrawar Peth area of Pune city. No injuries or casualties reported. Firefighters brought the fire under control later. pic.twitter.com/kqiHHl6zuC — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Another fire incident was reported in Mumbai, where a fire broke out at the Abhyudaya Bank building in Kurla’s Nehru Nagar on Sunday night.

#WATCH Mumbai: Fire broke out in Abhyudaya Bank building in Nehru Nagar, Kurla. Fire engines are present at the spot. Further details awaited. (12.11) pic.twitter.com/rG1rwP74eL — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Gujarat

While the people of Gujarat’s Navsari were celebrating the festival of lights, a fire incident occurred in the Bandar Road area where a scrap godown was engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually extinguished after hours of efforts.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Fire broke out in a scrap godown in Bandar Road area of Navsari earlier tonight. Fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/I9j8mqMYjl — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Another incident took place in Ahmedabad city’s New Vasna Swaminarayan Park, where a fire broke out in the open ground. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

#WATCH Gujarat: Fire broke out in the open ground of New Vasna Swaminarayan Park in Ahmedabad. Fire brigade vehicles are present on the spot. More details awaited. (12.11) pic.twitter.com/sNxW6G0Px6 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Tamil Nadu

A fire broke out at Chennai’s prominent Mylapore Sai Baba Temple on Sunday night. A clip shared by the news agency ANI showed fire engulfing the temple’s roof. Over 20 firefighters from three fire stations managed to bring the flames under control after hours of effort.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Fire broke out on the roof of Mylapore Sai Baba Temple in Chennai earlier this evening. More than 20 firefighters from three fire stations are working to extinguish the fire. Details awaited. (Video Source:- Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Service (Chennai South… pic.twitter.com/kvYsJGW9QF — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023



In Madurai, a fire broke out in a hut house during Diwali celebrations in the city. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Another fire incident occurred at a calendar-making godown on Sunday night. The firefighting team successfully doused the flames.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Fire breaks out in a calendar-making godown in Madurai. Fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operation is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pRDrH3jeSZ — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Andhra Pradesh

A Fire breaks out in a building near a hospital in Amaravati.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Fire breaks out in a building near a hospital in Amaravati. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/sUvGksUYbL — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

West Bengal

A fire broke out at two garment shops in Siliguri’s Seth Srilal market on Sunday night. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hours of effort.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire broke out at two garment shops in Siliguri’s Seth Srilal market. Fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. (12.11) pic.twitter.com/CmkSHVazzG — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Odisha

Two fire incidents were reported in Odisha on the night of Diwali. The third floor of a residential building in Sambhalpur’s Khetrajpur area caught fire.

#WATCH | Odisha: Fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in Sambhalpur’s Khetrajpur area. Fire tenders present at the spot. (12.11) pic.twitter.com/5Qg5tenMRQ — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023



In another fire incident, flames engulfed a gunny godown in the Khetrajpur area. No casualties were reported in the incidents.

#WATCH | Odisha: Fire broke out at a gunny godown in Sambhalpur’s Khetrajpur area. Fire tenders present at the spot. (12.11) pic.twitter.com/ANRqv3exgC — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

