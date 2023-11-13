Top Recommended Stories

6 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Hyderabad

Updated: November 13, 2023 12:01 PM IST

By Joy Pillai

Hyderabad: At least six people were killed and three were injured after a fire broke out in a godown situated within an apartment complex in Hyderabad’s Bazarghat on Monday, ANI reported, citing DCP Venkateshwar Rao of the Central Zone.

Among the deceased persons, four were men and two were women, Time Now reported. A police team and fire officials are currently at the scene. Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

Several fire-related incidents were reported across India on the occasion of Diwali this Sunday. However, there have been no reports of casualties in these incidents so far. In the national capital, amid the grand festival celebrations, the firefighting services responded to a call reporting a massive fire outbreak at a market in the Tilak Nagar area. Two fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the spot successfully bringing the flames under control. Despite the incident occurring in a crowded area, no one got injured in the incident.

Notably, a total of 208 fire-related calls, including 22 firecracker-related calls, were received yesterday in the national capital.


Uttar Pradesh

A fire broke out in a few shops in Ghaziabad’s Royal Tower Market area on the night of Diwali. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hours of effort. No casualties were reported.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, firefighters broke the locks of the shops to douse the fire. “Since the shops were locked outside, the firefighting operation became difficult. So, the locks were broken down, doors were opened, and fire was completely doused,” he said.

Maharashtra

A godown in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune City was gutted in fire on Sunday night. Firefighters brought the flames under control later.

Another fire incident was reported in Mumbai, where a fire broke out at the Abhyudaya Bank building in Kurla’s Nehru Nagar on Sunday night.

Gujarat

While the people of Gujarat’s Navsari were celebrating the festival of lights, a fire incident occurred in the Bandar Road area where a scrap godown was engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually extinguished after hours of efforts.

Another incident took place in Ahmedabad city’s New Vasna Swaminarayan Park, where a fire broke out in the open ground. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

Tamil Nadu

A fire broke out at Chennai’s prominent Mylapore Sai Baba Temple on Sunday night. A clip shared by the news agency ANI showed fire engulfing the temple’s roof. Over 20 firefighters from three fire stations managed to bring the flames under control after hours of effort.


In Madurai, a fire broke out in a hut house during Diwali celebrations in the city. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Another fire incident occurred at a calendar-making godown on Sunday night. The firefighting team successfully doused the flames.

Andhra Pradesh

A Fire breaks out in a building near a hospital in Amaravati.

West Bengal

A fire broke out at two garment shops in Siliguri’s Seth Srilal market on Sunday night. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hours of effort.

Odisha

Two fire incidents were reported in Odisha on the night of Diwali. The third floor of a residential building in Sambhalpur’s Khetrajpur area caught fire.


In another fire incident, flames engulfed a gunny godown in the Khetrajpur area. No casualties were reported in the incidents.

