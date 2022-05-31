Tirupati: A techie in Andhra killed his wife, stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in a lake in temple city of Tirupati. The chilling facts came to light on Tuesday, nearly five months after he committed the brutal crime. Police recovered the corpse of the victim, identified as Padma, from the lake in Venkatapuram on the outskirts of the town. The accused Venugopal, a software engineer currently employed with a firm in Hyderabad, has also been arrested.Also Read - South Central Railway Cancels 34 MMTS Trains in Hyderabad. Details Here

As per police, the techie had been misleading his in-laws that Padma is with him in Hyderabad. As she did not even speak to them over phone for nearly five months, Padma’s parents grew suspicious and lodged a missing complaint with the police. Also Read - 15-Year-Old Hyderabad Boy, Inspired By KGF’s Rocky Bhai, Smokes Entire Pack Of Cigarettes; Hospitalised After Falling Severely Ill

Padma was reportedly living at her parent’s house for the the past two years due to marital dispute. Venugopal, who had even filed a divorce petition in the court, recently brought her home and told her parents that he wants to forget whatever happened in the past. He later informed them that he took her to Hyderabad where they are living together. Also Read - Hyderabad Woman Repeatedly Stabbed on Busy Road; Video Goes Viral

Padma’s parents believed him as they thought Venugopal is a reformed man. Whenever they called him and wanted to speak to Padma, he used to make some excuse. They started suspecting him and finally lodged a complaint with the police two days ago.

During the interrogation, Venugopal confessed to killing Padma on January 5, the same day he brought her back. Police investigations revealed that after bringing Padma to his house on January 5, Venugopal thrashed her with a stick, resulting in her death.

A police officer said Venugopal married Padma in April 2019. After the marriage, they were living in Chennai where he was working with an IT company. A few months after the marriage, differences cropped up between them post which she returned to her parents home.

Both sides have filed court cases against each other. Venugopal had filed a case for divorce while Padma had approached the Women’s Commission.

The incident happened in the presence of Venugopal’s parents and a friend. They later tied the body and stuffed it into a large suitcase. Venugopal then carried the suitcase to the lake, dumped it there and left Tirupati with his parents.

Padma’s relatives alleged that Venugopal had been harassing her from day one for more dowry. They demanded death penalty for Venugopal.