Hyderabad: The Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Friday recovered 7.3 kg gold from four Sudanese who had concealed it in their rectum.

The passengers, including two women, had arrived from Dubai by flight no AI 952. On suspicion, the Customs officials checked them. According to the department, they had concealed 7.3 kg gold valued at about Rs 3.6 crore in their rectum. This was recovered and seized.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Customs has handed over 25 kg to the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL).

This was done as part of the tripartite MOU between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the SPMCIL.

Member, Inv, Balesh Kumar, Chief Commissioner Sivanagakumari, Commissioner Customs, the DRI ADG, and senior officers of customs were also present at the event.

Earlier this week, the Finance Ministry decided that hereafter seized or confiscated gold will be sold to the RBI only. This does not include gold ornaments or jewellery.

The ministry amended the guidelines in this regard. The CBIC consulted the RBI and the SPMCIL and also signed a tripartite MoU.