The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH) polls will start at 8 am today. There are a total 150 wards in GMCH and they have been divided into 30 circles. According to the reports, 8,152 counting staff will be involved in the process, alongwith 31 counting observers. The authorities have installed CCTV cameras at the counting centres to ensure transparency. Officials have said 14,000 votes will be counted in one round and postal ballots will be counted first.

For counting of votes, each ward will have 14 counting tables and each table will have one counting supervisor and two counting assistants. This year, 34,50,331 voters casted their votes out of 74,67,256 eligible voters.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH) is one of the largest municipal corporations in the country. It spreads across four districts of Telangana — Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy. The area under the corporation also includes 24 assembly and five Lok Sabha constituencies of Telangana.