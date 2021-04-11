Hyderabad: The growing number of Coronavirus cases in Telangana has become one of the major concerns of the authorities. The scenario in the state is getting worse with every passing day. According to a Times Now report, there are around 70 covid clusters in and around Hyderabad. The majority of these clusters are formed due to large gatherings in schools, political rallies and markets. Also Read - Total Lockdown in Maharashtra Soon? CM Thackeray to Take Final Call on Sunday After Task Force Meeting | Highlights

Telangana on Saturday registered nearly 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the tally to over 3.24 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,752 with six more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 487, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 289 and Nizamabad 202, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 9.

According to the state health ministry, the main reason behind the spike in the cases is the careless attitude of the people. A report filed by DGP M. Mahender Reddy in a batch of PIL petitions on COVID-19 claimed 1,16,467 cases were booked for not wearing masks from March 24, 2020, to April 1, 2021.

“A good number of clusters originated around political meetings and rallies. Since meetings could not be avoided, the best we could do was to keep a strict vigil on the clusters. They are contained well and intensive testing has been taken up at these places to prevent further spread,” a health department official said as per Times of India.

“In addition to political gatherings, marriages and elections, social gatherings are adding to the clusters. We already have a lot of clusters in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Now, the problem is that a lot of the population in these areas stay in extremely congested setups. This makes the situation very complicated,” said Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav, national secretary of, Indian Medical Association’s Academy of Medical Specialities.

The total number of positives in the state stood at 3,24,091 after 2,909 new additions while with 584 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,04,548. The state has 17,791 active cases and over 1.11 lakh samples were tested on Friday. Cumulatively, over 1.08 crore samples have been tested.