Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman software engineer was critically injured after she was stabbed by a stalker in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, reported news agencies quoting police. The victim, working at an IT company in Gachibowli, was attacked with a knife by a youth at her house in Hydershah Kote in Narsangi. Locals caught the stalker who was trying to escape after stabbing the girl and handed him over to police.

The accused was identified as one Farooq Salman, who worked in a saloon in the same area. The victim's family alleged that he had been harassing the girl to force her into a relationship.

The victim's father had reportedly complained to SHE team of Cyberabad Police about the accused. A case was booked against him at Narsingi police station under the limits of Cyberabad police commissionerate. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur – M Venkateshwarlu visited the scene of offence.

The girl was admitted to a hospital in Langar House. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay visited the hospital to call on the victim.

(With inputs from IANS)