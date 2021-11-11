Bengaluru: A man in Hyderabad allegedly stabbed a young woman 18 times. According to reports, the accused was said to have been her boyfriend and he attacked her because she recently refused to marry him.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: IMD Predicts Heavy Shower in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu Till Evening

The man, identified as Basavaraj, was reportedly angry that she had got engaged to another man two months ago.

Both the woman and man hail from Daulatabad in Vikarabad district and are said to have been in a relationship, ndtv.com reported.

According to primary information, the incident took place in a room she was staying at in Hastinapuram that falls under Greater Hyderabad.

The victim, Sirisha, is said to be in a serious condition in the hospital. The accused is in police custody.