Home

News

Watch Firefighters Rescue Child, Woman From Godown Fire In Hyderabad

Watch Firefighters Rescue Child, Woman From Godown Fire In Hyderabad

Firefighters daringly rescue a child and woman amid massive fire in a storage godown located in an apartment complex in Hyderabad’s Bazarghat.

Watch Firefighters Rescue Child, Woman From Godown Fire In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Daring rescue of a child and woman amid massive fire in a storage godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad.

Trending Now

Watch Here

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Hyderabad News on India.com.