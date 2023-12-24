‘I am a Practicing Hindu, Never Ate Beef,’ Says Youtuber Kamiya Jani Amid Jagannath Temple Visit Row

Home

The BJP had on Thursday also raised questions on how a "promoter of beef consumption" was granted access to the 12th-century shrine, where entry of non-Hindus is prohibited.

New Delhi: Social media influencer Kamiya Jani on Sunday stated that she has ‘never eaten or promoted beef’. This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Jani, founder of popular online food and travel channel Curly Tales, of visiting Odisha’s Jagannath temple being a ‘beef promoter’. “In the wake of the recent controversy, it is important that I put out real facts and the truth,” she said. “My motive behind going to Jagannath was to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and present information about the temple’s infrastructure. I am a practising Hindu. I have never eaten beef, and don’t promote it ever.”

On Friday, the ruling BJD and opposition BJP engaged in a fight on X over Jani’s entry into the Jagannath Temple in Puri for making a video on the shrine.

While the saffron camp charged the ruling BJD leader and former bureaucrat V K Pandian with facilitating the entry of Jani, who is accused of promoting beef consumption on a YouTube channel, into the temple, the ruling party said she was earlier engaged by top BJP leaders to make films on Hindu heritage and temples.

The BJP had on Thursday also raised questions on how a “promoter of beef consumption” was granted access to the 12th-century shrine, where entry of non-Hindus is prohibited. Taking to X, BJD MP Manas Mangaraj questioned Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the unnecessary’ issue involving Kamiya Jani.

“She has gone to Char Dham and Ayodhya Ram Temple to see Ram Lalla too. And all of you love her for it and posted on your social media (handles),” Mangaraj said. Mangaraj, also the media advisor to the Odisha government, attached screenshots of photos of Kamia Jani, shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Dharmendra himself.

The BJD leader asked Pradhan: “Please tell us what is your issue with her now. Or it’s simply intolerance to the huge work completion for Sri Mandir that you are unable to bear? This is really shameful that you yourself liked and promoted posts on Hindu temples and now for Sri mandir you have a problem.”

Soon after Mangaraj’s post, BJP MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, a close aide of Pradhan, posted on X: “@manasrmangaraj, the more you try to hide the truth the more you expose it. Are you justifying the promotion of Mahaprasad by someone who is promoting beef?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.