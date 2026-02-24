Home

‘I don’t know how long I’ll be around’: Why did Donald Trump say this? Has he sensed something, or is it intelligence input? Watch video

On July 13, 2024, Trump was shot by an assailant during an election rally.

On July 13, 2024, Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt while speaking at an open-air campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said on Monday, “I don’t know how long I’ll live. I’m being targeted by many people.” Trump made this statement during a White House press briefing. Trump’s statement is being linked to the break-in at his resort two days ago. On Sunday, a man, named Austin Tucker Martin, was attempting to enter Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Security personnel shot him, and he died on the spot.

The Secret Service, the agency responsible for protecting the president, stated that the man was attempting to enter the secure area illegally. He was carrying a shotgun and a fuel can. The man killed was 20 years old and a resident of North Carolina. The investigation is ongoing. President Trump was present at the White House in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident. He usually spends weekends at Mar-a-Lago.

Attempted to enter under cover of a car

Secret Service officials stated in a press conference that a man was exiting the resort’s North Gate when he attempted to enter. He was carrying a shotgun and a fuel can. Two Secret Service agents stopped him and asked him to drop the weapon and the can. The man dropped the can but raised the shotgun in a firing position.

Security personnel then opened fire, killing him. The investigation revealed that the man’s family had reported him missing a few days earlier. He had traveled south from North Carolina and purchased a shotgun on the way. The gun case was also found in his car.

Trump was shot at an election rally

Trump’s security has experienced previous lapses. On July 13, 2024, Trump was shot by an assailant during an election rally. He was not yet president at the time. This attack occurred four months before the presidential election.

The 20-year-old attacker fired an assault rifle at Trump from a distance of 400 feet. The bullet grazed his ear. Secret Service snipers deployed to protect Trump immediately killed the attacker.

The Secret Service is responsible for the security of the President

In the United States, the United States Secret Service (USSS) is responsible for the security of the President and Vice President. It is a federal agency that operates under the Department of Homeland Security.

The Secret Service was established in 1865. Initially, its primary function was to prevent counterfeit currency, but after the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901, Congress assigned it the responsibility of protecting the President.

In 1902, this became the Secret Service’s full-time responsibility. In 1906, Congress authorized funding and legal authority for this purpose.

