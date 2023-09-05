Home

‘I Respect Sanatan Dharma’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Stalin’s Controversial Remark | Watch

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin compared the Sanatan Dharma with 'dengue' and 'malaria' and said that it should be eradicated.

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to respect every religion and not hurt the sentiments of those following Sanatan Dharma. “I have a great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu…But my humble request to them, every religion has their separate sentiments…India is a secular country, it is a democratic country and at the same time, unity in diversity is our origin. So, I respect Sanatan Dharma,” CM Mamata Banerjee said.

“We go to temple, mosque, church everywhere. We should not be involved in any matter which may hurt any section…Instead of saying ‘condemn’, my humble request to everybody that we should not comment on anything which may hurt the major section or the small section. We have to remember unity in diversity,” she added.

#WATCH | On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated’, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, “I have a great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu…But my humble request to them, every religion has their separate sentiments…India is a secular… pic.twitter.com/Gak8mV0T92 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023



On Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin compared the Sanatan Dharma with ‘dengue’ and ‘malaria’ and said that it should be eradicated. His remarks started a massive uproar but he stuck to his words and said that Sanatan Dharma promotes ‘castism’ and ‘inequality’ and that it should be removed.

Banerjee further said Siddhivinayak temple is very popular in Maharashtra and also in the entire country. Similarly, she said, Durga puja is popular and belongs to everyone in the country.

Congress Leader Karan Singh Calls Udhayanidhi’s Statement Preposterous

Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday strongly objected to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments calling for the “eradication of Sanatana Dharma” saying that it is “most unfortunate and totally unacceptable”. Terming the comments preposterous, Karan Singh said that crores of people in India “follow a lesser or greater extent the tenets of Sanatan Dharma”.

“Thiru Udhayanidhi’s preposterous statement that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated is most unfortunate. Crores of people in this country follow, to a lesser or greater extent the tenets of Sanatan Dharma. Besides, the greatest Sanatan Dharma temples in the world are in Tamil Nadu in Thanjavur, in Srirangam, in Thiruvannamalai, in Chidambaram, in Madurai, in Suchindram, in Rameshwaram and many more,” Karan Singh said in a statement.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Slams Congress Over Udhayanidhi’s Statement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Monday targeted Congress over the recent remarks by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against ‘Sanatana Dharma’, saying that the main culprit in the controversy is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Assam CM asked Congress, “If I give such a statement about Muslims or Christians, will Congress consider it my freedom of speech? “They are the kingpin of the conspiracy against Hinduism and Sanatan, and the people will punish them for this,” he said.

Biswa questioned the Congress motive behind inciting this controversy and said, “Be it Hinduism, Islam or Christianity, why are you talking about ending them?”

