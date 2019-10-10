New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the premises of Karnataka’s former Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, stated news agency ANI. So far, the I-T department has conducted raids at around 30 premises.

I-T sources told news agency ANI of the alleged irregularities found by the Income Tax Department in a medical college run by a trust related to Parameshwara. Meanwhile, the Congress leader claimed that he was not aware of the raids by Income Tax department on his premises.

G Parameshwara, Congress, on raids by Income Tax department on his premises: I am not aware of the raid. I don't know where they are doing it. Let them search I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/RunFAcEKDq — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

“I am not aware of the raid. I don’t know where they are doing it. Let them search I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it,” said G Parameshwara to news agency ANI.