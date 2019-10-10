New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the premises of Karnataka’s former Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, stated news agency ANI. So far, the I-T department has conducted raids at around 30 premises.
I-T sources told news agency ANI of the alleged irregularities found by the Income Tax Department in a medical college run by a trust related to Parameshwara. Meanwhile, the Congress leader claimed that he was not aware of the raids by Income Tax department on his premises.
“I am not aware of the raid. I don’t know where they are doing it. Let them search I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it,” said G Parameshwara to news agency ANI.