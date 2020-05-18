New Delhi: In a stern warning to Pakistan, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) RKS Bhadauria on Monday said that the force was ready to take out terrorist camps in the country, while adding that there should be no ‘undue worry’ on air violations by China as such issues gets tackled. Also Read - Chinese Helicopters Entered Indian Territory Twice in April: Reports
Speaking to news agency ANI, the IAF chief, when asked about the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) increasing its patrols over fear of a retaliation by India after the Handwara encounter, said that Pakistan was 'rightly' worried and it should be worried whenever there's a terror attack on Indian soil, adding that in order to get rid of these worries, it will first have to stop abetting terrorism.
When questioned if the IAF is ready to take out terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC), he remarked, “If the situation demands so, of course, IAF is ready 24X7.”
Notably, last February, the IAF had struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan Balakot after the deadly Pulwama suicide attack earlier that month.
On recent air violations by China in Ladakh, and as reported on Sunday, in Himachal Pradesh in April, he said that there shouldn’t be any ‘undue’ worry on such issues as anytime an air space violation happens, it gets tackled.
“Some activity was noticed which wasn’t in usual domain.Whenever such things happen,we monitor closely and take necessary action,” said ACM Bhadauria.
Notably, in recent days, there have also been clashes between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). While one took place on the intervening night of May 5-6 in Ladakh, the other took place on May 9 in north Sikkim.