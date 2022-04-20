Jaipur/Rajasthan: Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi is all set to tie the knot with Dr Pradeep Gawande in Jaipur on April 20, Wednesday. The wedding will be a low-key affair, preparation for which are underway. Two days later on April 22, the duo would host a grand reception at a plush hotel here. Though the staff of Jaipur’s 5-star hotel remained tight-lipped about the wedding, reports claimed that several top politicians have been invited to the high-profile wedding. The guest list includes Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior bureaucrats, and VVIPs.Also Read - Meet Pradeep Gawande, IAS Topper Tina Dabi's Would-be Husband | See Pictures & Videos

(Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande)

Wedding Details

Wedding Date – April 20

– April 20 Reception Date – April 22

– April 22 Guests: Top politicians, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, senior bureaucrats

Venue– Jaipur, Rajasthan

All You Need to Know About Tina Dabi’s Would-be Husband Pradeep Gawande

Born on December 9, 1980, Pradeep Gawande hails from Maharashtra.

He is a qualified doctor and was married before.

He had completed his MBBS degree before cracking UPSC examination in 2013.

At present, he is serving as Director of the Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.

He is reportedly 13 years older than Tina.

If reports are to be believed, Pradeep and Tina were dating each other for four months before making their relationship public.

At present, Dabi is posted as Joint Secretary, Finance (Taxation) Department in Jaipur, while Gawande, a 2013 batch officer, is Director of Archaeology and Museum Department, Jaipur. Dabi was earlier married to Athar Amir Ul Shafi Khan, an IAS officer from Kashmir, but their marriage did not last long and the duo parted their ways in August 2021.

Both Tina and Athar were officers of the Rajasthan cadre and were posted in Jaipur. The duo had stated that they had fallen in love during their training period.