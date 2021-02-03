IBPS PO Mains Exam 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO (Probationary Officer) Exam is scheduled on February 4, 2021. As banking job aspirants, you must be busy finalising IBPS exam strategy to become successful in the IBPS PO Main exam results, so here are some tips that can help you crack the exams. Also Read - IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Released | Check Step-by-step Guide to Download Hall Ticket

The IBPS PO Main Exam is the second stage of recruitment process as only those applicants would be allowed to appear in this exam who were passed the IBPS PO Preliminary Exam.

The appearing candidates in the IBPS PO Mains Exam must have gone through rigorous practice after the announcement of the IBPS PO Preliminary Exam. Since the seats are limited and the number of appearing candidates are more.

IBPS is known to follow the footprints of SBI, hence, the IBPS PO Main examinees are advised to check the SBI PO exam analysis as they still have a few hours to prepare.

Here are some essential tips that can help candidates in cracking the IBPS PO Main Exam 2021:

1. Attempt easier questions like those on number series, quantity comparison, syllogism, and other miscellaneous questions.

2. Read the question you pick twice. If it clicks in your mind, move ahead, otherwise move to the next question.

3. In IBPS PO main exam, most of the questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude section are calculative, complex, and tricky. Read the instructions carefully and move step by step. Don’t be in a hurry, as it may result in the wrong calculation.

4. Never mark your answer based on random guessing. Follow your accuracy, rather trying to increase your total number of attempts.

5. Time management is an important factor if you want to crack this banking job exam. A total of 3 hours is allotted for all the four sections in this examination. To qualify each section and to score good marks overall, time management is very important. To master your timing skills, make a target score and achieve it by attempting questions accurately. Here is an ideal question-attempt allocation strategy for each section.