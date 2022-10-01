IC vs MNT Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022

After Friday’s match, India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings confirmed their places in the playoffs with 7 points each. Only three teams will be moving ahead with the fourth being eliminated straightaway. The battle for the third playoffs place is between the Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers. If the Tigers, who are currently on 3 points, lose their last league phase game against India Capitals on Saturday, the Giants with 5 points will finish third and make the playoffs.Also Read - India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming: IC vs MNT When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

But if the Tigers win, they too will be on 5 points, the same as the Giants, and so it will all come down to the net run rate. As on Friday, the Giants had a net run rate -0.366 while the Tigers were poorer with -0.607. Also Read - IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women's Asia Cup: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sylhet District Stadium 1 PM IST October 1st, Saturday

TOSS: The Legends League Cricket toss between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will take place at 7:00 PM IST – October 01.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

IC vs MNT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza

All-rounders: Ashley Nurse, Jesse Ryder, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Liam Plunkett

IC vs MNT Playing XI:

India Capitals

Solomon Mire, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Dinesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Suyal, Pravin Tambe

Manipal Tigers

Jesse Ryder, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Mohammad Kaif, R Powell, Corey Anderson, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Harbhajan Singh (c), Parvinder Awana, Ryan Sidebottom, Dilhara Fernando, Muttiah Muralitharan