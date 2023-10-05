Home

ICC World Cup 2023: Hyderabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Matches in Uppal Stadium | Check Diversions Here

According to the Traffic police, the restrictions will be effective between 12.30 pm and 11.30 pm on match days- on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

ICC Cricket World 2023: Owing to ICC World Cup Cricket matches scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal from Friday, October 6 onwards, the Hyderabad police on Thursday announced a slew of traffic restrictions. According to the Traffic police, the restrictions will be effective between 12.30 pm and 11.30 pm on match days- on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Traffic Advisory For World Cup Matches in Hyderabad

Heavy vehicles – incuding lorry, dumper, earthmover, water tanker, and others – coming from Warangal Highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted towards Chengicherla X road-Cherlapally- IOCL-NFC road.

Heavy vehicles from LB Nagar to Nagole will be diverted towards Nagole Metro Station to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla X road.

Here are some of the arrangements made by Hyderabad Police Ahead of the Matches:

The Police have made several arrangements to ensure safety of fans and cricket teams.

Around 1,500 personnel drawn from Rachakonda Police, Telangana State Special Police, Armed Reserve, Central Crime Station and traffic police will be deployed

Teams of riot control force are being on a standby.

Briefing the security arrangements here on Thursday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan shared that a close monitoring using more than 360 high definition surveillance cameras will be done at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and strict action will be taken if any unlawful activities are noticed.

