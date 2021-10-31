ICSE, ISC Term 1 Board Exam: Amid growing demand from a section of students to conduct upcoming board exams 2021-22 online, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued important instructions for candidates for ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021, scheduled for November-December.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: Time Table For Improvement, Compartment Exams Released at cisce.org | Details Here

Semester 1 Examination to be held in November/December 2021 and Semester 2 Examination to be held in March/April 2022. It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination.

Candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations.

Candidates should collect their Admission Cards ahead of these Examinations from the Heads of their respective Schools.

Candidates must be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

If an Examination Paper for which the candidate is not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner.

Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper – Cum – Answer Booklet.

Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet in the space provided.

All entries on the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen ONLY.

Candidates are advised not to write or scribble anywhere else of the top-sheet of the Question Papercum-Answer Booklet.

In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, candidates will be given 10 minutes time for reading the questions. A candidate who arrives late at the centre will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential.

Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Room before the conclusion of the paper.

The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet.

This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.

The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.

CISCE to conduct board exams in offline mode from November 12

Meanwhile, the council also released a revised date sheet according to which the ICSE exams for class 10 will begin from November 29 and for class 12 (ISC) from November 12. The first-term board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode. The exams will conclude on December 16 and 20 respectively. Earlier, the CISCE had announced the postponement of first term exams citing reasons “beyond its control”. Earlier, the class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled to begin from November 15 and 16 respectively. Also Read - DU Admission 2021: Delhi University to Start Registration Process For UG Courses Today, Portal to Go Live by 3 PM

“The CISCE has been in receipt of numerous mails from heads of schools, parents and students who had expressed their difficulties and apprehensions if first-semester exam were to be conducted online,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive, CISCE. He stated the major reasons cited by students and parents for not conducting online exams were non-availability of devices, irregular power supply and network and bandwidth problems. “After much deliberations, we decided that the exams will be conducted in offline mode in their respective schools. Detailed guidelines will be announced shortly,” he added. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Declared at cisce.org: Not Satisfied With Board Exam Marks? Here's What You Can do

Students Demand Online Exams

To make their demands heard, students have started an online petition demanding that the upcoming board exams 2021-22 should either be canceled or held online. In the online petition on change.org, the students said, “Taking the exams offline (CBSE and CICSE) is a huge mistake. If you need more time to correct the online examination program, please do so. But risking students’ lives is absolutely not worth it.”

Underlining the importance of conducting board exams online, the petitioner said, “ICSE took the initiative to conduct the 2022 year-end exams for classes 10 and 12 using the term system. This system however was forced upon us.. and we had no choice. We as students and parents wonder, what exactly was the point of doing this? That too MONTHS after CBSE announced it… However, we went along with it, hoping for the best. In this announcement ICSE specifically stated the first term exams would be ONLINE + MCQ. This is a safer way of conducting exams which have been adopted by hundreds of universities and schools around the world.”