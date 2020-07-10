ICSE, ISC Results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the ICSE and ISE Board Results 2020 today at 3 PM. The results are available on the Council’s official websites – cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Declared at cisce.org | How to Check, Pass Percentage, Meet Toppers, Details Here

This year’s examinations were challenging indeed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several examinations had to be cancelled and the marks were evaluated based on the examinations already held.

How ICSE marks were computed

1. Average of a candidate’s best three papers marks in the board examination
(A): The average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the
papers the candidate has appeared for in the board examination.
2. Subject internal assessment: Total marks obtained by the candidate in the
internal assessment of the papers.
3. Percentage subject internal assessment (B): Percentage of marks obtained by
the candidate in the internal assessment of the paper. Note that it is the marks
obtained for internal assessment, expressed as a percentage.

How ISC marks were computed

1. Average of a candidate’s best three subject marks in the board examination (A): The
average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects the candidate
has appeared for in the board examination.
2. Subject Project & Practical Work: Total marks obtained by the candidate in the Project &
Practical Work of the subject.
3. Percentage subject Project & Practical Work (B): Percentage of marks obtained by the
candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject. Note that it is the marks obtained for
Project & Practical Work, expressed as a percentage

ICSE 10th Result 2019 Toppers:

RankStudent’s NameCity
Rank 1Juhi Rupesh KajariaJuhu, Mumbai
Rank 1Manhar BansalMuktsar
Rank 2Anwesa ChattopadhyayKolkata
Rank 2Forum Saurabh SanjanwalaJuhu, Mumbai
Rank 2Anushree ChaudharyKandivli (E), Mumbai
Rank 2Ananya AgarwalLucknow
Rank 2Avi sarafKolkata
Rank 2Yash Jitendra BhansaliThane
Rank 2Anushka Sachin AgnihotriMumbai
Rank 2Radhika GuptaMahanagar, Lucknow
Rank 2Nimitha Jose EdasseryAngamaly
Rank 3Upayan DeKolkata
Rank 3Drushti Lalit AttardeNashik
Rank 3Sounak BoseBandel

ISC 12th Result 2019 Toppers:

RankStudent’s NameCity
Rank 1Dewang Kumar AgrawalKolkata
Rank 1Vibha SwaminathanBengaluru
Rank 2Mihika Amol SamantMumbai
Rank 2Nandita PrakashKanpur
Rank 2Nehal SharmaLucknow
Rank 2Fiona EdwinThiruvananthpuram
Rank 2Debdut Mondal24, Parganas
Rank 2Dimitri MallikKolkata
Rank 2Nirjhar DasKolkata
Rank 2Khushi DagaKolkata
Rank 2Shaivi GoyalDigwadih
Rank 2Shrishti VaidyaJamshedpur
Rank 2Srinwanti DebguptaGurugram
Rank 2Shruti JhambGurugram
Rank 2Ashita RoongtaKanpur
Rank 2 Vedanshi TiwariLucknow

ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: How to check results online

Step 1: Visit the official websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Result 2020’

Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option

Step 4: Enter the required details including your roll number, click submit

Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.