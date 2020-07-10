ICSE, ISC Results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the ICSE and ISE Board Results 2020 today at 3 PM. The results are available on the Council’s official websites – cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Declared at cisce.org | How to Check, Pass Percentage, Meet Toppers, Details Here

This year’s examinations were challenging indeed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several examinations had to be cancelled and the marks were evaluated based on the examinations already held.

How ICSE marks were computed

1. Average of a candidate’s best three papers marks in the board examination

(A): The average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the

papers the candidate has appeared for in the board examination.

2. Subject internal assessment: Total marks obtained by the candidate in the

internal assessment of the papers.

3. Percentage subject internal assessment (B): Percentage of marks obtained by

the candidate in the internal assessment of the paper. Note that it is the marks

obtained for internal assessment, expressed as a percentage.

How ISC marks were computed

1. Average of a candidate’s best three subject marks in the board examination (A): The

average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects the candidate

has appeared for in the board examination.

2. Subject Project & Practical Work: Total marks obtained by the candidate in the Project &

Practical Work of the subject.

3. Percentage subject Project & Practical Work (B): Percentage of marks obtained by the

candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject. Note that it is the marks obtained for

Project & Practical Work, expressed as a percentage

ICSE 10th Result 2019 Toppers:

Rank Student’s Name City Rank 1 Juhi Rupesh Kajaria Juhu, Mumbai Rank 1 Manhar Bansal Muktsar Rank 2 Anwesa Chattopadhyay Kolkata Rank 2 Forum Saurabh Sanjanwala Juhu, Mumbai Rank 2 Anushree Chaudhary Kandivli (E), Mumbai Rank 2 Ananya Agarwal Lucknow Rank 2 Avi saraf Kolkata Rank 2 Yash Jitendra Bhansali Thane Rank 2 Anushka Sachin Agnihotri Mumbai Rank 2 Radhika Gupta Mahanagar, Lucknow Rank 2 Nimitha Jose Edassery Angamaly Rank 3 Upayan De Kolkata Rank 3 Drushti Lalit Attarde Nashik Rank 3 Sounak Bose Bandel

ISC 12th Result 2019 Toppers:

Rank Student’s Name City Rank 1 Dewang Kumar Agrawal Kolkata Rank 1 Vibha Swaminathan Bengaluru Rank 2 Mihika Amol Samant Mumbai Rank 2 Nandita Prakash Kanpur Rank 2 Nehal Sharma Lucknow Rank 2 Fiona Edwin Thiruvananthpuram Rank 2 Debdut Mondal 24, Parganas Rank 2 Dimitri Mallik Kolkata Rank 2 Nirjhar Das Kolkata Rank 2 Khushi Daga Kolkata Rank 2 Shaivi Goyal Digwadih Rank 2 Shrishti Vaidya Jamshedpur Rank 2 Srinwanti Debgupta Gurugram Rank 2 Shruti Jhamb Gurugram Rank 2 Ashita Roongta Kanpur Rank 2 Vedanshi Tiwari Lucknow