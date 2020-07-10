ICSE, ISC Results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the ICSE and ISE Board Results 2020 today at 3 PM. The results are available on the Council’s official websites – cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Declared at cisce.org | How to Check, Pass Percentage, Meet Toppers, Details Here
This year’s examinations were challenging indeed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several examinations had to be cancelled and the marks were evaluated based on the examinations already held.
How ICSE marks were computed
1. Average of a candidate’s best three papers marks in the board examination
(A): The average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the
papers the candidate has appeared for in the board examination.
2. Subject internal assessment: Total marks obtained by the candidate in the
internal assessment of the papers.
3. Percentage subject internal assessment (B): Percentage of marks obtained by
the candidate in the internal assessment of the paper. Note that it is the marks
obtained for internal assessment, expressed as a percentage.
How ISC marks were computed
1. Average of a candidate’s best three subject marks in the board examination (A): The
average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects the candidate
has appeared for in the board examination.
2. Subject Project & Practical Work: Total marks obtained by the candidate in the Project &
Practical Work of the subject.
3. Percentage subject Project & Practical Work (B): Percentage of marks obtained by the
candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject. Note that it is the marks obtained for
Project & Practical Work, expressed as a percentage
ICSE 10th Result 2019 Toppers:
|Rank
|Student’s Name
|City
|Rank 1
|Juhi Rupesh Kajaria
|Juhu, Mumbai
|Rank 1
|Manhar Bansal
|Muktsar
|Rank 2
|Anwesa Chattopadhyay
|Kolkata
|Rank 2
|Forum Saurabh Sanjanwala
|Juhu, Mumbai
|Rank 2
|Anushree Chaudhary
|Kandivli (E), Mumbai
|Rank 2
|Ananya Agarwal
|Lucknow
|Rank 2
|Avi saraf
|Kolkata
|Rank 2
|Yash Jitendra Bhansali
|Thane
|Rank 2
|Anushka Sachin Agnihotri
|Mumbai
|Rank 2
|Radhika Gupta
|Mahanagar, Lucknow
|Rank 2
|Nimitha Jose Edassery
|Angamaly
|Rank 3
|Upayan De
|Kolkata
|Rank 3
|Drushti Lalit Attarde
|Nashik
|Rank 3
|Sounak Bose
|Bandel
ISC 12th Result 2019 Toppers:
|Rank
|Student’s Name
|City
|Rank 1
|Dewang Kumar Agrawal
|Kolkata
|Rank 1
|Vibha Swaminathan
|Bengaluru
|Rank 2
|Mihika Amol Samant
|Mumbai
|Rank 2
|Nandita Prakash
|Kanpur
|Rank 2
|Nehal Sharma
|Lucknow
|Rank 2
|Fiona Edwin
|Thiruvananthpuram
|Rank 2
|Debdut Mondal
|24, Parganas
|Rank 2
|Dimitri Mallik
|Kolkata
|Rank 2
|Nirjhar Das
|Kolkata
|Rank 2
|Khushi Daga
|Kolkata
|Rank 2
|Shaivi Goyal
|Digwadih
|Rank 2
|Shrishti Vaidya
|Jamshedpur
|Rank 2
|Srinwanti Debgupta
|Gurugram
|Rank 2
|Shruti Jhamb
|Gurugram
|Rank 2
|Ashita Roongta
|Kanpur
|Rank 2
| Vedanshi Tiwari
|Lucknow
ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: How to check results online
Step 1: Visit the official websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Result 2020’
Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option
Step 4: Enter the required details including your roll number, click submit
Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.