ICSI CS December 2023: Exam Schedule Released At icsi.edu

The ICSI CS exams will be conducted from December 21 to 30. The ICSI has reserved December 31 and January 1-3 to meet any exigency.

The exam schedule is out at icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for the company secretary (CS) examination December 2023. Candidates who have enrolled themselves in the examination can check the schedule at the official website at icsi.edu. The CS December 2023 exam will be held from December 21 to 30. The duration of the exams will be three hours — 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card and other instructions about the exam will be released in due course by the ICSI. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue without the ICSI hall ticket.

“The Institute reserves 31st December, 2023, 01st, 02nd and 03rd January, 2024 to meet any exigency,” reads the notification.

You may like to read

ICSI CS December 2023 Schedule: Steps To Check

Go to the official website at icsi.edu. Click on the link under “Time Table for CS Examinations, December, 2023” on the homepage. This will direct you to another page where a PDF of the exam schedule will be displayed.

ICSI CS December 2023: Things To Keep In Mind

It is pertinent to note that the CS Executive registration takes place multiple times in a year. However, candidates should keep an eye on the cut-off dates. Additionally, the forms for the exams are released only after the application process of a specific session is over.

The deadline for ICSI CS December 2023 registration (single module) is July 31. The tentative last date to fill the exam form is September 2023. The CS admit card is likely to be available around December 10.

ICSI CS Fee Details:

Applicants were required to pay a fee of Rs 1,200 for both CS Executive and CS Professional courses each during the June 2023 session. The late fee was Rs 250. Those who wanted to change the exam centre, module or medium needed to pay Rs 250 for each change. The ISCI had conducted the June 2023 exams earlier this month. The papers were held from June 1 to 10. The results are expected to be announced soon at icsi.edu.

For more details regarding the Company Secretary Executive and Professional exam, candidates can visit the official ISCI website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.