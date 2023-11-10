ICSI CSEET November 2023 Result LIVE: CSEET Marksheet to be Uploaded Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

Top Recommended Stories

ICSI CSEET November 2023 Result

ICSI CSEET November 2023 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is all set to announce the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 November session result today, November 10, 2023.

Updated: November 10, 2023 10:48 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

ICSI CSEET November 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is all set to announce the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 November session result today, November 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the CSEET November 2023 examination can access the result by visiting the official website of the Institute at icsi.edu. According to ICSI, the CSEET November 2023 result will be announced by 2:00 PM. The candidates can check the CSEET result on the website- icsi.edu using log-in credentials such as registration number (unique ID) and date of birth. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. Stay tuned to this ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates

  • Nov 10, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2023 Result LIVE: CSEET Result Date And Time

    According to ICSI, the CSEET November 2023 result will be announced by 2:00 PM
  • Nov 10, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2023 Result LIVE: How to Access CSEET Marksheet

    • Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
    • On the homepage, go to the ‘Students’ tab and click on the ‘CSEET’option.
    • Under the CSEET section, click on ‘ CSEET Result.”
    • Now, click on the CSEET November 2023 result link.
    • Enter your application number and date of birth and click on submit option.
    • The CSEET November result will appear on the screen.
    • Download the CSEET scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
  • Nov 10, 2023 9:59 AM IST

    CSEET Marksheet to be Uploaded Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

    Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET 2023 November session Result by visiting the official website of the Institute’s website at icsi.edu.

  • Nov 10, 2023 9:56 AM IST

    CSEET Marksheet to be Uploaded Soon at icsi.edu; Date, Time, Direct Link

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 November session today, November 10, 2023.

