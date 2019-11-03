New Delhi: The UP Police will impose the National Security Act if required to maintain law and order in Ayodhya ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the contentious land. No one will be allowed to take law in hand, the UP director-general of police, OP Singh, said. “We are absolutely ready. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order,” the DGP said as quoted by ANI.

The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on the dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya before November 17. The National Security Act, 1980 provides for preventive detention.

Ahead of the supreme court verdict on Ram-Janmbhumi Babri Masjid title dispute case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told his ministers to refrain from giving any ‘unnecessary’ or ‘controversial’ statement and rather maintain peace in Uttar Pradesh. Last week, the CM held a special meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow where he spoke to his ministers and educated them regarding the political-sensitive issue.

Security across the state has been beefed up and the state authorities have prepared a roadmap in which teams have been stationed in Ayodhya and other important religious places in the state, like Mathura and Varanasi.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday allotted Rs 447 crore for acquisition of 61 hectares of land in Ayodhya on which a 251-metre high statue of Lord Ram will be built. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

The statue is part of the Ram Nagari Ayodhya project which will be installed on the banks of River Sarayu. Apart from the statue, slated to be world’s tallest, the budget money will also be used for tourism development, beautification of Ayodhya, digital museum, interpretation centre, library, parking, food plaza, landscaping and other tourism facilities.