Over 25 institutes from across the country participated during Infusion’20, a three-day long annual cultural, sports, and management fest of Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak. The first event of the day was much anticipated 9th edition of Mini Marathon that was organized on the theme of “Unity, Peace, and Reconciliation,” which is the need of the hour.

In attendance was guest of honor was Olympic medalist freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt. Speaking at the event, Dutt told the crowd to remain committed to their effort to win under all circumstances and run for the nation.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak also addressed the participants. “That IIM Rohtak is proud to host thousands today who stand shoulder to shoulder for peace and unity in Bharat. Students should focus on positives and not on negatives”, Sharma said.

He further emphasised the need for youth to uphold and create an ecosystem which focuses on nation-building through both mental and physical fitness.

Vikas turned out to be the winner of the 10 KM run and Sonika won the 5 KM women special run.

The day also witnessed various management, cultural, and sports event, including ‘Aluminati 2020’ in association with its Alumni committee where Prof Dheeraj Sharma unveiled the 2nd edition of Alumni Magazine ’Alere.’

The event comprised of a panel discussion on the theme “Aluminati- The road ahead.”

IIM Rohtak recognised the contribution of IIM Alumni in various domains like social sector, corporate sector, and public sector.

Deepa Krishnan, Founder of Magic Tours of India, a Social Entrepreneur and Educator, was presented for her exemplary contribution in the field of Social service. Amit Khare, Secretary in the Ministry of HRD and Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Haryana, Irrigation, Water Resources and Public Health Department, were acknowledged for their Exemplary Achievement in public service and administration.

Parag Agarawal, SVP Client Servicing at IndiaMART and Rohit Chadda- CEO Zee Digital and Co-founder Foodpanda were acknowledged for their achievements in the corporate world.

Another most awaited event of Infusion’20, MUN (Model United Nations), saw the participation of 52 students from across B-schools. The day ended with a power-packed performance by Indian singer, songwriter, and composer Darshan Raval. The performance ensured that the day ended on a high note setting the stage for the final day of Infusion’20.

Today, IIM Rohtak also hosted events like business case study competitions ‘Marketing Ace’ and ‘Smart Beta.’ Team ‘Arth’ stood out to be the winners and team ‘Cortex Technology’ as the runners up of the B-plan completion part of Udaan organized on Day 1 of Infusion’20.

IIM Rohtak, located in the Delhi-NCR region, has been developing managers with a sense of excellence; strong social commitment and a passion for a value system and Infusion ’20 are one of the many steps in this regard for providing an all-round education to the students. IIM Rohtak is now amongst the top-20 management schools in the country.