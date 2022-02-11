IIT JAM 2022 Latest News Today: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will conduct the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) on February 13. IIT JAM 2022 will be conducted as an online test for admissions to postgraduate programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) including at Delhi, Bombay and Madras, PhD programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and for admission to joining MSc and Phd programmes.Also Read - IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released on jam.iitr.ac.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

The candidates who are preparing for the IIT JAM examination can check and download their IIT JAM admit cards 2022 from the official website– jam.iitr.ac.in. They also need to take note that the IIT JAM 2022 admit cards can only be downloaded from IIT JAM website and they have to take a print out of the admit card before appearing for the examination.

Apart from this, the IIT Roorkee has also issued a letter along with the admit card for the candidates which will act as travel passes to facilitate smooth movement.

IIT JAM Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card

Step 3: A new window will open on the display screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: The IIT JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference

JAM 2022: Paper Pattern

As per the updates, the JAM 2022 will have seven test papers such as Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

Moreover, the seven JAM 2022 papers will be objective type with three different patterns of questions such as multiple-choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2022: All about syllabus

The IIT Roorkee will hold the IIT JAM 2022 on the basis of prescribed syllabus. The syllabus includes subjects such as Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics. Candidates can visit the official website to check the detailed syllabus.

IIT JAM 2022: Question pattern

The IIT JAM 2022 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) format. It was informed earlier that there will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B and C.