Kanpur/Uttar Pradesh: A 32-year-old PhD student at IIT-Kanpur allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Singh. Police said that Singh was pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering. Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said that no suicide note was recovered from the room.Also Read - When Will Covid Fourth Wave Hit Karnataka? State Health Minister Predicts By THIS Month

A release issued by the institute stated that a resident of Hall 8 called the security section to report that Singh’s room was locked from the inside and he was not responding. When the institute administration officials forcibly opened the door, they found Singh hanging from the ceiling with the help of a bed-sheet, it added. Also Read - Fourth COVID Wave in June: What Experts Have to Say on IIT Kanpur Study Predictions?

Singh, a student with outstanding academic qualifications, enrolled in IIT-Kanpur in 2019 to work for his master’s degree before deciding to enroll in a PhD programme in 2021, the release said. Also Read - Coronavirus 4th Wave: Here's What Govt Said on IIT Kanpur Study Predicting Next COVID Wave in June

The body has been sent for postmortem and the examination will be performed by a panel of three doctors, he said, adding that the procedure will be videographed.

Singh was taken to the health centre of the institute, where he was declared dead, the institute said, adding his family members who reside in Varanasi were informed about the incident. A mobile phone and a laptop belonging to the student have been seized from the spot, the police commissioner said.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7