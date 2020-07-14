New Delhi: At a time when the country is reeling under the shadow of coronavirus infection, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitising product named ‘Shudh’ that can disinfect a room in 15 minutes. Also Read - IIT JAM 2020: IIT Kanpur Releases Admit Cards, Download From jam.iitk.ac.in

The smartphone operated Handy Ultraviolet Disinfection Helper or Shudh has six UV lights of 15 watts each that can be individually monitored from a distance.

It has been prepared jointly by J. Ramkumar, Amandeep Singh and Shivam Sachan.

Singh said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are scared to touch any object with the fear of being contracted. At the same time, liquid disinfection has yielded quite negative effects. In such a situation, the institute has developed a device to keep the infection at bay.

He said that the device can be run with Bluetooth technology. It has six lights and can be rotated up to 360 degrees. One can use the lights according to the room. If the room is large, then more lights can be used. This will disinfect the room in just 15 minutes. It can also be used to prevent infection in hospitals, hotels, malls, offices and schools.

Rajkumar stated that by installing an Android application, one can remotely control the on-off, speed and location of the product using the available smartphone. The net has six 15 watt UV lights that can be individually controlled remotely. Initial testing has proved that in its complete operation, the device can disinfect a 10 sq ft room in about 15 minutes.