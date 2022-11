ILT20 2023: Check Out Complete Schedule Of Inaugural ILT20 Starting From January 13

The first edition of the International League T20 is assured to raise the roof of the Dubai International Stadium (Dubai, UAE) through a blockbuster opening match between GMR’s Dubai Capitals and Knight Rider Group’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as the League gets underway on Friday January 13 (2023).

ILT20 Schedule

The much-anticipated schedule sees the competition played from January 13 through to the final on February 12. Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium’s first game is on Saturday 14 January, a mouth-watering clash between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors. The same two teams participate in the opening fixture at the famed Sharjah Cricket Stadium on January 17.

Check out the complete schedule of ILT20 2023

S No. Date Match Venue 1 JAN 13 Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai International Stadium 2 JAN 14 MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3 JAN 15 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 4 JAN 15 Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai International Stadium 5 JAN 16 Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Dubai International Stadium 6 JAN 17 Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7 JAN 18 Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai International Stadium 8 JAN 19 Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Sharjah Cricket Stadium 9 JAN 20 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 10 JAN 21 Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai International Stadium 11 JAN 21 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 12 JAN 22 Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Dubai International Stadium 13 JAN 22 MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 14 JAN 23 Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Dubai International Stadium 15 JAN 24 MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 16 JAN 25 Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai International Stadium 17 JAN 26 Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Sharjah Cricket Stadium 18 JAN 27 Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Dubai International Stadium 19 JAN 28 Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Sharjah Cricket Stadium 20 JAN 28 Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Dubai International Stadium 21 JAN 29 Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Sharjah Cricket Stadium 22 JAN 30 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 23 JAN 31 Sharjah Wrriors vs Desert Vipers Sharjah Cricket Stadium 24 FEB 1 MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 25 FEB 2 Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dubai International Stadium 26 FEB 3 MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 27 FEB 4 Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Dubai International Stadium 28 FEB 4 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 29 FEB 5 Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Dubai International Stadium 30 FEB 6 Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Sharjah Cricket Stadium Qualifier 1 FEB 8 Team 1 vs Team 2 Dubai International Stadium Eliminator FEB 9 Team 3 vs Team 4 Sharjah Cricket Stadium Qualifier 2 FEB 10 Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator Dubai International Stadium Final FEB 12 Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 Dubai International Stadium