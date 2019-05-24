New Delhi: An Islamic preacher was killed and at least 16 others were injured after an explosion rocked a mosque in Paktia Kot area of Kabul’s PD9 in Afghanistan, on Friday morning.

The blast targeted the mosque during the hours of Friday prayers. Reports claimed that the first row of people, which also had the Imam turned popular television face, Mawlawi Smiullah Raihan, was severely wounded. All injured have been rushed to the hospital.

In an explosion at a mosque in Paktia Kot area in Kabul's PD9 during Friday prayers, Mawlawi Samiullah Raihan, the imam of the mosque was killed and nine other people were wounded



“We have rushed ambulances to the blast site,” a senior official in Kabul told news agency Reuters.

Mawlawi Raihan was a prominent Islamic scholar in Afghanistan who was also a supporter of the Western-backed government.

No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility as of now. Police investigation is underway.