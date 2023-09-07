Home

News

Weather Department on Alert For G20 Summit: IMD Monitoring Delhi’s Weather Round The Clock

Weather Department on Alert For G20 Summit: IMD Monitoring Delhi’s Weather Round The Clock

IMD will issue current weather and forecast information for different locations of Delhi since 7 Sept, 2023 morning

No Lockdown During G20 Summit. | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that in view of the ensuing G20 Summit in New Delhi from 8-10 September, the department is monitoring the weather round the clock. It further added that IMD will issue current weather and forecast information for different locations of Delhi since 7 September 2023 morning.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a set of “dos and don’ts” to be observed by the ministers of his cabinet during the two-day high-level international event. According to the sources, this has been done to ensure that the visiting dignitaries are not put to any inconvenience.

Ministers Asked To Use Shuttle Service Instead Of Official Vehicles

G20 Mobile App With Instant Translation Feature

Some Ministers To Be ‘Ministers In Waiting’ For World Leaders

Venue Of G20 New Delhi Summit

The G20 Summit 2023 will be held on September 9 and September 10, 2023, at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It will be the first-ever G20 Summit to be held in India as well as in South Asia and will be chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharat Mandapam is spread across 123 acres and houses 12 expansive exhibition halls which are connected by a 40-foot wide glass canopy, the state-of-the-art convention centre which can accommodate seven thousand people, and a beautiful public plaza with an artificial lake.

India’s presidency began on 1 December 2022, leading up to the summit in the third quarter of 2023. The presidency handover ceremony was held at the close of the Bali summit in which the G20 Presidency gavel was transferred from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad and other areas in the Delhi-NCR. Notably, these traffic restrictions will come into effect from September 7 at 5 PM till September 10 at 11:59 PM. Noida Police, however, said the vehicles carrying essential commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits and medical supplies will be exempted from the restrictions.

Check Full List Of Restrictions:

Noida Traffic Police said the ones who are travelling to Delhi on the designated days may need special passes and should be carrying valid IDs for checks.

For G20 Summit 2023 weekends, several Noida, Ghaziabad offices have been directed to facilitate WFH for their employees.

If anyone is travelling towards IGI Airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, you can plan your journey along the suggested routes and start early.

Earlier this week, the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate imposed Section 144 till October 15 to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the district till the event culminates.

As per the Noida Police advisory, there will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi between September 7 and 10.

Moreover, the Noida-bound goods vehicles, especially those frequently use DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla regulator will be directed towards EPE.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES