New Delhi: At a time when the GDP of the country is as low as 5 per cent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday slashed India’s growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent. This prediction of the IMF which it called ‘negative surprises’ will darken the economic picture of the country from the rosy 7.5 per cent made this time last year.

The IMF said the latest cut follows a downward trend which reduced India’s growth to 6.1 per cent in October.

IMF's World Economic Outlook report: The growth markdown largely reflects a downward revision to India’s projection, where domestic demand has slowed more sharply than expected amid stress in nonbank financial sector and a decline in credit growth — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Holding a press conference in Davos, the IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) blamed country’s economic slowdown for a ‘lion’s share’of the 0.1 per cent cut in the global economic growth projections for last year to 2.9 per cent and to 3.3 per cent for the current year from those made in October.

IMF's World Economic Outlook report: India’s growth is estimated at 4.8 percent in 2019, projected to improve to 5.8 percent in 2020 and 6.5 percent in 2021 https://t.co/7s5e4S0tp1 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

The IMF also slashed the global economic projections for 2021 by 0.2 per cent to 3.4 per cent. “A more subdued growth forecast for India accounts for the lion’s share of the downward revisions,” the IMF said in a statement.

It further stated that India’s growth rate in the next fiscal year is expected to increase by 1 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

However, the IMF projects India to be the second-fastest-growing major economy this year and the next, behind China’s 6.1 this year and 6.4 next year.

The IMF said the country is expected to get the top spot in 2021 with a growth rate of 6.5 per cent to China’s 5.8 per cent.

Apart from IMF, the World Bank projected India’s growth rate to be 5 per cent for the current fiscal, while the UN had estimated it at 5.7 per cent.

(With inputs from IANS)