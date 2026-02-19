Home

Imran Khan BIG health update: Former Pakistan PM in huge trouble as doctors say Irreversible damage to right eye, likely to be...

The PTI leaders and family members of Pakistan PM have said that Imran Khan's personal physician should be allowed to meet him.

Imran Khan viral image

Imran Khan BIG health update: In a big update in the health conditions of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the family members of Imran Khan have confirmed doctors saying that the Pakistan leader is facing “unimaginable mistreatment” in prison. Demanding better health facilities for him, PTI leaders and the family members of Pakistan PM have demanded that Khan be shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for specialist care.

What’s the update in the health conditions Imran Khan?

In the recent reports, the Shehbaj Sharif and Asim Munir led government of Pakistan has reportedly agreed on shifting the Pakistan leader to a better health facility.

What has Pakistan’s opposition alliance said on Imran’s Khan health?

Pakistan’s opposition alliance on Wednesday ended its days-long sit-in in the national capital over concerns about the health of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a report by PTI news agency said. Also, a Supreme Court-appointed lawyer in this case has said the 73-year-old has been languishing in Adiala Jail since 2023, was left with just 15% vision in his right eye.

The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-in-Pakistan (TTAP), an alliance that includes Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, launched protests on Friday at two locations in Islamabad, including the premises of parliament and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House building.

TTAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai led the sit-in at the premises of parliament, while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi organised the other protest. However, the group wrapped up the protests, saying that it achieved the purpose of highlighting the health issue of Khan.

“Thanks to God, there is a minor improvement compared to the situation before, when the vision had gone completely, just a little bit,” said Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

The leader has demanded that Imran Khan’s personal physician should be allowed to meet him, and the PTI leader should be treated at the private Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

