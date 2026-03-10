Home

Imran Khan BIG health update: Massive relief for former Pakistan PM as Islamabad hospital shares details on PTI leader’s vision improvement

Imran Khan is a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the former Pakistan national cricket team captain who is currently jailed due to corruption charges.

Rumors of Imran Khan's alleged assassination in Adiala Jail spread late last month. (File)

Imran Khan BIG health update: In a matter of big relief for jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad hospital offering treatment to the PTI leader has shared a big update. In the recent announcement as per local Pakistani media, doctors of the Pakistan hospital have confirmed that the eyesight of Imran Khan has “improved remarkably”. Moreover, according to the doctors who recently examined him, there is a positive update on Imran Khan’s health after weeks of concern about his vision while in custody. Here are all the details you need to know about the current health conditions of Imran Khan.

What is happening to Imran Khan?

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Pakistan national cricket team captain, Imran Khan, 74, has been held at Adiala Jail since August 2023 in cases that he and his PTI party say are politically motivated.

The health of the top Pakistani leader has become a sensitive political issue in recent weeks after a lawyer told Pakistan’s Supreme Court that the former premier had suffered significant vision loss in one eye while in prison. As per the recent report by Arab News Pakistan, Imran Khan has reportedly been receiving treatment for retinal vein occlusion, a condition caused by blocked veins that drain blood from the retina and can lead to vision loss.

What has the hospital said on Imran Khan’s eye treatment?

In a statement issued recently, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said that a medical board examined Khan at Adiala Jail on March 3. The board included two senior doctors, one heading the ophthalmology department at PIMS and the other the vitreoretinal department at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, the media report said.

“This examination was performed as a follow-up of his second dose of intravitreal injection of anti VEGF. The board concluded that his vision has improved remarkably which is substantially good vision at this stage”, Imran Khan’s treating hospital said on his eye disease recovery.

What medical treatment was Imran Khan given?

The examination was carried out as a follow-up after Imran Khan received his second intravitreal injection of anti-VEGF medication, which is commonly used to treat retinal vein occlusion and other retinal vascular disorders by reducing swelling and abnormal blood vessel growth in the eye.

The medical board concluded that Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision had improved significantly and described it as “substantially good vision at this stage.”

