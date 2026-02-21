Home

Imran Khan BIG health update: Massive relief for former Pakistan PM as PTI leader to be moved to new hospital on February 25; check detailed medical update

In the latest update, a minister of Shehbaj Sharif government has announced that Imran Khan will be shifted to the hospital on February 25. Scroll down to know more details.

Imran Khan health update: In a matter of significant relief for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Shehbaj Sharif government has confirmed that the PTI founder will be shifted to the best hospitals of Islamabad for his eye treatment. In the recent development, Pakistani media has quoted Federal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry as saying that the PTI founder Imran Khan will be shifted to the hospital on February 25. For those unversed, the Pakistan leader is facing “unimaginable mistreatment” in prison where he is imprisoned for the last few years. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent health update of the PTI leader.

What is the most recent update on Imran Khan’s health?

In the latest development relating to the health of the Former Pakistan Prime Minister, senior journalist Zahid Farooq Malik shared a video on social networking site X formerly Twitter, asking Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry about Imran Khan’s hospital transfer update.

What health treatment is Imran Khan receiving?

Responding to a journalist’s question, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on social media that Imran Khan received his first injection on January 25 and two more injections remain. The minister also mentioned that the proposed date for the second injection is February 25, after which he will receive the third injection exactly one month later on March 25.

‘PTI founder will be treated in the best hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi’ says Pak minister

Apart from informing on these updates, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also said the PTI founder will be treated in the best hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. These injections can be administered at the same hospital where tertiary care facilities are available, so the PTI founder will be transferred only for the purpose of administering the injection.

Why is Imran Khan in jail?

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in jail as he is convicted under facing multiple cases for corruption, misuse of power and revealing state secrets, including cases related to selling state gifts. It is worth noting that former Prime Minister Imran Khan, imprisoned in Adiala Jail, had complained of loss of vision in his right eye, after which the Supreme Court appointed Salman Safdar as a friend of the court.

