Imran Khan BIG health update: Massive relief for Former Pakistan PM as PTI leader receives eye treatment at new hospital

Imran Khan BIG health update: In a matter of relief for the family members of Imran Khan, his supporters across the world and the PTI leader himself, Imran Khan has received eye treatment on Tuesday.

Rumors of Imran Khan's alleged assassination in Adiala Jail spread late last month. (File)

Imran Khan BIG health update: In a matter of relief for the family members of Imran Khan, his supporters across the world and the PTI leader himself, Imran Khan has received eye treatment on Tuesday. According to a statement released by the hospital of Pakistan where the Pakistani leader is being treated, which is Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) as per media reports, Imran Khan has received the second dose of eye injections for his eye treatment. For those unversed, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) last month affecting his right eye vision. Here are all the details you need to know about the health conditions of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Why is former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in hospital?

Notably, the former Pakistan Prime Minister was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a second dose of anti-VEGF intravitreal injection, a doctor at the hospital said. The hospital also said in its statement that he had received treatment earlier on January 24.

What did the hospital say on Imran Khan’s treatment?

Imran Khan is reportedly receiving eye treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), which is a leading public hospital. Also, the Rawalpindi-based Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital is a prestigious eye hospital run by a private trust.

“Prior to the procedure, he was examined by a board of specialists: a consultant cardiologist who also performed echocardiography and ECG (result: normal) and a consultant physician.

“After obtaining informed consent, and under standard monitoring, precautionary measures and protocols in the operation theatre, he was injected with a second dose of intravitreal injection of anti-VEGF under the guidance of microscopy by consultant ophthalmologist, and a consultant vitreo-retinal surgeon of PIMS and Al-Shifa Eye Hospital,” the doctor said.

What is the Pakistan government saying on Imran Khan?

In a point to note, Shehbaj Sharif government’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said it was “necessary to clarify that the government took him (Khan) to PIMS under strict security arrangements while fulfilling all legal and humanitarian requirements”.

“According to doctors’ instructions, there was an improvement in the eyesight after the first procedure, keeping in view which expert physicians recommended a second procedure. Today’s process was completed successfully and after clearance from the medical team, he was shifted back to Adiala,” he posted on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

