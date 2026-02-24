Imran Khan BIG update: Former Pakistan PM shifted to jail as party questions secrecy; check key health updates

Home

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was shifted back to the Adiala Jail after his treatment in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at Islamabad.

Imran Khan health update: In a significant development in Imran Khan’s health situation, the Pakistan’s incarcerated former prime minister was taken to a hospital at Islamabad for treating an eye ailment. For those unversed, the 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician who has been at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, since 2023, was last month diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) affecting his vision, leading to global news around his health. However, recently, the former Pakistan PM was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at Islamabad for a second dose of anti-VEGF (Vascular endothelial growth factor) intravitreal injection. Here are all the details you need to know about the health conditions of Imran Khan.

As per a report carried by PTI news agency of India, a doctor at the hospital said that Imran was later shifted back to the Adiala Jail where he has been for the last few years.

What treatment is Imran Khan getting in new hospital?

“Prior to the procedure, he was examined by a board of specialists: a consultant cardiologist who also performed echocardiography and ECG (result: normal) and a consultant physician.

“After obtaining informed consent, and under standard monitoring, precautionary measures and protocols in the operation theatre, he was injected with a second dose of intravitreal injection of anti-VEGF under the guidance of microscopy by consultant ophthalmologist, and a consultant vitreo-retinal surgeon of PIMS and Al-Shifa Eye Hospital,” the doctor said.

What is Imran Khan PTI party demanding?

Reacting to the secrecy around Imran Khan’s health conditions, the members of PTI party demanded “transparency, not secrecy” in his treatment and reiterated its call for him to be shifted to Shifa International Hospital for what it described as independent and transparent medical care, a report by PTI news agency said.

In a social media post, Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum said: “We do not trust the diagnosis or test reports from the government medical facilities.”

‘Imran Khan taken to PIMS again in middle of the night’

“From the news, we found out that Imran Khan was taken to PIMS again in the middle of the night, supposedly for his second injection in the eye,” she said, demanding that the family be informed before any medical procedure.

Separately, the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-in-Pakistan (TTAP) opposition alliance staged a protest outside the Supreme Court demanding Khan’s release from jail. The alliance had also held a protest on Monday seeking early hearings of cases against him.

(With PTI inputs)

