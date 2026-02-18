Home

Imran Khan BIG update: Huge relief for Pakistan leader as Former Pakistan PM likely to be shifted to new hospital, he will now be...

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan will undergo critical tests like full medical check-up, including MRI and CT scans, X-rays before the eye infection treatment.

Imran Khan (File)

Imran Khan BIG update: In a big development amid growing concerns over the health conditions of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, media reports have covered that the PTI leader is likely to be shifted to eye hospital in Rawalpindi. The reports also say that the Pakistani leader will be shifted to Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital, which is one of leading eye care centres of Pakistan. Here are all the details you need to know about the health case of Pakistan leader Imran Khan and how has the family of the Pakistani leader reacted on the issue.

What is Imran Khan’s family saying on health of Pakistani leader?

“In the last meeting, my brother Imran Khan insisted that I go out and say one thing, but I said that I would not do it. He had told me that they (military) will kill me slowly, and Asim Munir will be responsible for it. I am now realising that he was right, based on how they (jail authorities) are treating him and what people like the interior minister (Naqvi) are saying”, Uzma Khan, sister of Pakistan Former PM Imran Khan said, blaming the regime controlled by Shehbaj Shraif and Asim Munir for mistreatment against his brother.

“The jail’s poor coanditions have severely impacted his health, leading to devastating effects on his eye, now diagnosed as retinal vein occlusion. This isn’t mere negligence. It’s deliberate cruelty, executed through an evil and conniving master plan of Gen Asim Munir. Under the vengeful instructions of Asim Munir, Imran Khan’s due treatment is being handled inside the poor conditions of the jail,” Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi had earlier said on the issue.

How will Imran Khan be treated in hospital?

According to a report in the Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune, the former Prime Minister is suffering from several health issues, including loss of vision in his right eye. Reports say that in order to treat the eye infection of Pakistani leader, Khan is expected to undergo a full medical check-up, including MRI and CT scans, X-rays, heart assessments and blood tests before the eye injection treatment.

